Guatemala is claiming All of Belize

More than seven million Guatemalans are expected to participate in a referendum on March 11, after it was changed from March 18. As part of its education campaign on the territorial dispute, the Guatemalan Government has decided to produce textbooks with Belize included in the Guatemalan Map.

Rafael Salazar

“They are preparing everything and taking all necessary measures so that by the start of the new, educational textbooks with the topic and a complete map, including Belize, with a dotted line and the labeled, “Territory in Dispute’, be produced. Our claim is the entire country. How much we will recover be the decision of the International Court of Justice. We respect the self-determination of Belizeans. If they want to be Guatemalans, Guatemala’s constitution recognized them as Guatemalans. If not, then they can stay in the territory assigned to them by the court.”

Belize is expected to hold its referendum by late 2018 or early 2019.