Man arraigned for Traffic Accident that left Two Critical

Thirty-six-year-old Con Murphy has been slapped with three charges in relation to a road traffic incident that occurred on November 3. Murphy was charged with ‘drove without due care and attention’, ‘fail to provide specimen’, and ‘drove without a valid driver’s license’. Murphy pled not guilty when he appeared today before Magistrate Stephanie Gillett. The prosecutor objected to bail on the ground that he is not a Belizean and consequently, he is a flight risk. Murphy’s attorney, Richard ‘Dickie’ Bradley, responded by submitting that Murphy is a businessman who has investments in Belize, has a daughter who was born in Belize and has permanent resident status in Belize. Magistrate Gillett did not uphold the objection. She offered Murphy bail in the sum of $800 plus one surety of the same amount. The bail was offered on the condition that Murphy surrenders his travel documents to the court and that he reports to Ladyville Police Station every Friday. Murphy’s next court date is January 11. According to police reports, a Ford Everest SUV driven by Murphy, collided head-on with a grey and red Toyota pickup truck, driven by Orange Walk resident Ricardo Jacobo. Jacobo and his only passenger, 19-year-old Luis Jacob, received injuries and they were admitted to the ward at the KHMH where their condition was described as critical. Jacobo was delivering vegetables and watermelons when the collision occurred.