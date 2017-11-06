Police get 15 new vehicles to help Fight Crime

This morning, fifteen new vehicles were officially handed over to the Police Department at the Queen Street Police Station in Belize City. The fifteen Wingles cost the Ministry of Home Affairs $610,000 Belize Dollars which will be paid over a period of 6 months. One of the vehicles will be assigned to the Southern regional Commander. Here’s that story.

Fifteen fully outfitted Great Wall Wingles were bought by the Ministry of Home Affairs and delivered to the Belize Police Department.

The vehicles were promised by Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Elodio Aragon Junior at the start of Operation ACT. Fourteen of these will be used specifically for that operation.

Elodio Aragon JR. – Minister of Police

“To give them an increased response and better response times to calls from the general public and to incidents that they need to respond to especially shooting incidents and violent crimes.

Reporter

“The vehicles were handed over to the department this morning. Commissioner of Police Allen Whylie said his department remains resolute in the fight against crime.”

Allen Whylie, Commissioner of Police

“I can assure you that we are up to the task, we are rearing and revving to go and we will continue to be out there in the face of those criminal elements who are hell-bent on having the citizens of this great city and country living in fear. We will have setbacks because that is life but not because we have setbacks or that we are knocked down does it mean that we will not get up because that is the challenge in terms of being determined in our mission to ensure the level of safety and security is improved.”

Operation ACT is now ten days in progress in Southside Belize City and Minister Aragon once again made a plea to the public.

Elodio Aragon JR. – Minister of Police

“Give us that support by giving us that information, by calling 9-1-1, by calling the numbers that have been given earlier last week to ensure that we can get that information that will at the end of the day result in arrests that will result in getting these people off the streets that are hell-bent on violent crime.”