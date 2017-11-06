Police Officer Critical and in Need of Blood

On Friday in the Toledo District at approximately 8:35 a.m. Andy Choco, a police constable was on his way to work on his motorcycle when he was knocked down by Castro Chub of an Indian Creek Village address, who was driving a Pop bus. Choco was rushed to the Punta Gorda Hospital and later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH), where he is presently listed in a critical condition. Love News spoke with his wife, Florentina Choco about the incident.

“He just dropped me off in San Antonio Village. He dropped me off from there and then he headed down to PG. Right now the doctors told me that he is still in a critical condition, he just needs time to recover and he needs a lot of blood.”

Reporter

“Have persons come forward to offer blood?”

Florentina Choco

“Yes, right now we are getting a lot of help from the public in terms of blood donation.”

Reporter

“Do you need any more?”

Florentina Choco

“Yes, the doctor said that if we can find more then that would be good.”

Choco is in need of O positive blood and persons who are interested in donating blood can reach Florentina Choco at 634-9072.