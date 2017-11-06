PUP unveils its Belize City’s Municipal Slate

On Saturday evening the People’s United Party presents its slate to contest the upcoming municipal elections in 2018 in Belize City. The PUP’s Mayoral Candidate is Bernard Wagner and councilor aspirants are Ayesha Gentle, Dr. Candice Pitts, Delthrude Hylton, Ryan Elijio, Micah Goodin, Oscar Arnold, Allan Pollard, Javier Castellanos, Michael Noralez and Albert Vaughan. Mayoral Candidate, Bernard Wagner, addressed the gathering.

“As we launch our campaign tonight I promise to you the voters that our campaign will be one of high moral standards. Taking the high ground so to speak. We will leave the petty politics and the mudslinging to those that do it best. I honestly believe the that voters of Belize City and the country want a new kind of politics, a new brand of politics. The voters are tired of lies and name-calling and tired of being paid a couple hundred dollars for their votes while the politicians laugh all the way to the bank. Our voters, you know what our voters want? Our voters want solutions to everyday challenges. Everyday challenges, the struggling single mom trying to raise two kids on minimum wage, she needs a wage, a living wage. The small business owner who because of dwindling sales is unable to pay his trade license he needs relief. The middle-income families whose mother or father is diagnosed with a critical illness thus impairing their income they need help. The families that have to wade in the water-filled streets when it rains that we can do better.”

The team was presented in a rally titled “The Rebirth” at the Pound Yard in Belize City where all aspirants addressed their supporters