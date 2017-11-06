Robbery turns into Murder

Businessman Amit Moryani was shot and killed in his store in Orange Walk on Friday night, November third. According to police, the 37-year-old businessman was inside his family-owned store named P and P Supermarket located on Cemetery Street in Orange Walk Town along with his mother Babita Moryani. Shortly before nine o’clock, two masked men, one of them armed with a firearm, entered the store. This morning ASP Alejandro Cowo, Head of the Crimes Investigation Branch in Belize City explained what transpired and added that police is closing in on two suspects.

ASP Alejandro Cowo – Head of the Crime Investigation Branch

“The business owner and his mother were inside the store when two male persons entered the store. There was a fight between the owner and one of the male person and as a result, he ended up getting shot and the mother ended up getting injured likewise. They went with about $300 in cash. We are looking for two male persons that we have been seeking for the other robberies that have happened in Orange Walk. We believe all of them are connected to the same group of persons. The police have already seen footage from the area to determine who were the people involved in the shooting. We suspect and we have information that they are from the Orange Walk district and not from the Belize District. We believe it’s a random thing. The first ones to be targeted were Chinese nationals and now its Indian nationals.”

One of the bullets grazed his mother Babita Moryani on the right side of her head. Police say she is currently in a stable condition.