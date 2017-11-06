Toledo Caco Growers Association elects new Board

Toledo Cacao Growers Association held its annual general meeting over the weekend in Punta Gorda where they elected a new Board of Directors. Paul Mahung reports.

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“Newly elected Toledo Cacao Growers Association Chairman is Justino Teck.”

“The way forward for TCG right now as a newly elected chair we have to reactivate and reorganize our organization and this is what I have in mind. I will ask the cooperation of all of my elected board of directors and I will keep them together with me in a form of participatory type of leadership rather than a dictatorial type of leadership.”

Paul Mahung, Love FM

“The newly elected 9 TCGA board of directors from Toledo and South Stann Creek include Vice Chair Alberto Choco of Silver Creek, Secretary Porfillo Teul of Maya Mopan, Assistant Secretary Salustino Peck of San Jose, Treasurer Agatha Tush of Maya Mopan, Assistant Treasurer Gabriella Requena of Pueblo Viejo and Counselors Francisco Pana of San Felipe, Manuel Mes of La Guna and Emilio Cal of San Vicente. The Cacao farmers were also addressed by guest speaker Chief Agriculture Officer Andrew Harrison and Inter American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture Dr.Gabriel Rodrigues Marques.”