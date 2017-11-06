Two American Tourists drowned in Southern Belize

Two tourists drowned in Southern Belize and while police did not observe signs of violence on the bodies, they are waiting for the results of the post-mortem examinations. ASP Alejandro Cowo said the first tourist found was 67-year-old Paul Panarese, a US national who drowned in Hopkins Village. The body of the second individual, 68-year-old Robert Lotz a retired American national was found on Saturday in Placencia.

ASP Alejandro Cowo

“A male person by the name of Mr. Paul Panerise he was found floating on the beach side in Hopkins Village. He was socializing with a group of male persons when he decided to take a walk by the beach and that was the last time that he was seen alive. The body was found the following day on the beach side. We have to wait for the post-mortem, the body was checked and there was no sign of foul play. There were no injuries on the body we have the one in Placencia where a male person was found near Maya Beach apparently he went kayaking the night before and he was found by the seashore motionless, the body was checked and there was no sign of physical violence or injury. The person’s name is Robert Lutz of an Illinois address. He was likewise visiting Belize and was staying along with his wife.”