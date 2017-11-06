Western Union robbed of $10 K

This morning, a robbery occurred in Corozal Town, where $10,000 dollars belonging to the Western Union was stolen. 28-year-old Doris Montejo, a Front Line Associate for the Western Union, was held up and robbed at approximately 9:00 a.m. Montejo told police that upon reaching her place of employment located on 4th Street Corozal Town, she was approached by a male person who seemingly had a firearm under his shirt. The perpetrator then demanded that she handed over a purse containing the money. Fearing for her life, Montejo handed over a purse which contained $10,000.00. The culprit also stole other personal items from Montejo namely: a smaller purse that contained $100.00 dollars, and (1) Samsung Galaxy 7 Prime cellular phone valued at $1,000.00. The man then made good his escape. Police investigations continue.