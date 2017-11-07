Head-on Collision Injured Several Persons

Several persons were injured in a road traffic accident last night in Orange Walk. Police report that about nine o’clock in the night, 78-year-old Apolonio Pacheco of Guinea Grass Village was driving his grey Chevrolet Silverado Pickup on the Belize Corozal Road in Orange Walk Town while 21-year-old Pedrito Ku of San Jose Village was driving his Gold Ford Escape in the opposition direction. When approaching the Project Hope Building both vehicles collided head-on. Passengers included Gian Juchim, Rigoberto Juchim, Rowel Cruz, and Amid Gomez. Police have not specified who they were traveling with but reports are that they sustained injuries. Gian Juchim was treated and released from the Northern Regional Hospital, while Rigoberto Juchim is listed in a stable condition. Both Amid Gomez and Rowel Cruz are listed in a stable condition at the KHMH. Blood samples were obtained from Pedrito Ku and Apolonio Pacheco.