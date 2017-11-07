Traffic Accident sends two to the Hospital

This morning, there was a terrible incident at mile four on the George Price Highway. According to police reports, about 7:00 a.m., 55 –year-old Santiago Perez of Orange Walk Town, was driving a Hilo cargo truck, belonging to Unicomer Belize, heading in the direction of Belmopan. Upon reaching between miles 5 and 6, 25-year-old Devon Bailey, a businessman who was driving a Grey and Black Lexus lost control of his vehicle causing it to collide into the cargo truck. The car was extensively damaged and Bailey along with passenger 25-year-old Randean Valerio was trapped inside and had to be removed by the Fire Department. Both Bailey and Valerio were rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) where they were immediately taken into surgery. It was at the KHMH that we met family members and Bailey’s friend, Warren Davis, the owner of the car, anxiously waiting for the results of the surgery. Alice Gill, the mother of Devon Bailey, spoke to Love News.

Alice Gill – Mother

“He got into an accident and they called us and I came to a hospital and right now he is in surgery and his legs and his hip are broken. We are praying for him and we are asking for the nation and anyone who wants to join in prayer.”

Bailey received head injuries and a broken leg while his passenger Valerio is listed in a stable but critical condition. A Notice of Intended Prosecution was issued and the police investigation continues into the matter.