Belize Welcomes Ambassador of Japan

Governor General Sir Colville Young today welcomed the Ambassador of Japan to Belize, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki. The new ambassador presented his Letters of Credence to the Governor General. Ambassador Yamazaki said that it is his hope that cordial relations and goodwill be promoted between Belize and Japan during his time as ambassador. He added that he will continue the tradition of partnership and enhance the mutual understanding and beneficial cooperation and friendship between the two countries. Belize and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1982.