Man, remanded for Attempted Murder, gets Bail

Twenty-three-year-old Nisani Garcia, who was remanded into custody after he was charged with the attempted murder of Ernest Raymond Jr, was offered a bail of seven thousand five hundred dollars today by Justice Adolph Lucas. Garcia, a laborer of Flamboyant Street in Belize City, was arraigned in Dangriga Magistrate’s Court on November 12. He was also charged with wounding, use of deadly means of harm and aggravated assault. He was remanded into custody until January 10. The incident occurred in Dangriga on October 13. Raymond reported to the police that he was walking to his car with a female friend when he was accosted by two men who came from behind. He said one of the men pointed a firearm at the female and he went for his licensed nine-millimeter pistol that was at his side. But before he could reach for the gun, the gunman shot him in his upper right arm. The gunman then snatched Raymond’s gun and he and his accomplice ran. Garcia was represented by attorney Simeon Sampson. The Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Janelle Tillett.