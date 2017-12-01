BDF help to Rebuild Dominica

Last month thirty-five BDF soldiers went to Dominica to assist in the rebuilding efforts. An update says so far they have refurbished two school buildings, repaired the Catholic Cathedral of Dominica, constructed a temporary fence at the Windsor Park Cricket Stadium, renovated the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) building, repaired the roofs of the Veiella Police Station and the Museum in Kalingo Territory. The team also assisted in the transportation of construction material to different parts of the Island as well as providing cost estimates for various projects.