Man Found Guilty of Sexual Assault

Forty-four year old Nestor Galindo, a taxi driver originally from El Salvador, was found guilty of sexual assault today by Senior Magistrate Aretha Ford. She remanded Galindo into custody until Monday, December 4, for sentencing. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on January 2, 2017. The complainant, a 15-year-old girl, testified that she hired Galindo to take her to the guest house on Regent Street where her mother works and while he was taking her he touched on her thigh three times. The girl said Galindo told her not to say anything otherwise he would have her mother fired. The girl’s mother testified that her daughter came to her crying and when she asked what the matter was, her daughter was reluctant to tell her. Finally, the girl told her mother what Galindo did and why she did want to tell her at first. Galindo testified and denied he committed the offence. He said the girl concocted the story because she wanted money. But Senior Magistrate Ford did not believe his version of the event and she found him guilty.