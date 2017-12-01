Police destroy a Large Quantity of Drugs

Police have destroyed over three hundred pounds of marijuana. The drugs were destroyed on Thursday by Belmopan Police. Officers destroyed thirty-one thousand eight hundred and eighty-seven point ninety-eight grams or a little over seventy pounds of cannabis, twenty-four cannabis plants, point six grams crack cocaine, eleven point two grams cocaine, and one board pipe. Under the Found Property category, police destroyed one hundred and nineteen thousand nine hundred and forty point three grams or two hundred and sixty-four point four pounds of cannabis, forty point four grams cannabis seeds, five point five grams cocaine and two point four grams crack cocaine. Personnel from the Belize Police Department, Forensic, Press Office, The Magistracy, and Justice of the Peace witnessed the destruction of all items.