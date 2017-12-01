Two Men charged with the Murder of Wade

Police have charged two men in connection with the murder of 56- year-old Hilton Wade. They are 29- year- old Raphael Mencias and 36 –year- old Elroy Grinage. Mencias was charged with murder while Grinage was charged with abetment and conspiracy to commit murder. Both appeared in court today and were remanded until March 2, 2018. Hilton Wade was murdered on Wednesday morning. Wade’s head was severed and left on the bench of a makeshift bus shed between Harmonyville and Cotton Tree Villages. It was discovered by a man around six o’clock on Wednesday morning. Officers then made checks at an unfinished concrete house located about a quarter of a mile away in Cotton Tree Village where they found the structure on fire, and twenty yards behind the house, officers found Wade’s body. A further check of the corpse revealed that the deceased had been stabbed multiple times.