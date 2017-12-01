US Embassy Donates to Immigration Department

On Wednesday, the US Embassy handed over six MIDAS mobile readers worth approximately seventy-two thousand dollars to the Immigration Department. The equipment was handed over by Steven Davis of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Specialist at the US Embassy. The donation was received on behalf of the Government of Belize by Beverly Williams, Minister of State in the Ministry of Immigration, Edmund Zuniga, CEO in the Ministry of Immigration, Diana Locke, Director of Immigration and Nationality Services, and Debra Baptist Estrada, Assistant Director of Immigration and Nationality Services. The equipment will be used to capture immigration information at established and informal border entrance and exit points. As a result, it will help the department crack-down on the illegal crossing.