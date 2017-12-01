Victims of Anti-Discrimination will soon have some Legal Recourse

An Anti-Discrimination Bill is in the making. It is the brainchild of Laura Tucker Longsworth, Chairperson of the National AIDS Commission. According to Tucker Longsworth, the bill will address discriminatory practices in the workplace and provide victims some legal recourse. The cabinet paper has been prepared and now begins the lobbying, Tucker Longsworth told Love News.

Laura Tucker-Longsworth

“The stakeholders will tell us what they want in that bill so that has to be a wide consultation. It is going to be a long process but we tend to get there because it is good for our country to have that kind of bill that will guide us. Of course, we have to signal to Cabinet and so we are in the process of creating a paper, a Cabinet paper and will intend to convince Cabinet that we can develop a document. Something that they will feel comfortable to pass into law.”

Hipolito Novelo

“When do you anticipate to?”

Laura Tucker-Longsworth

“We have already begun to draft the cabinet paper so it is just now the lobbying begins. It’s going to be a long process, you know these things are very sensitive, and the consultation will be quite interesting given noises from certain sectors of our community.”

Tucker Longsworth is also the Speaker of the House of Representatives.