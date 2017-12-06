BPP: We need UNCAC now!

Belize is legally bound to eradicate corruption in the country. This task was placed on Belize after the government signed onto the United Nations Convention against Corruption, UNCAC. The Convention’s far-reaching approach and the mandatory character of many of its provisions make it a unique tool for developing a comprehensive response to corruption. It covers five main areas: preventive measures, criminalization and law enforcement, international cooperation, asset recovery, and technical assistance and information exchange. The Convention covers many different forms of corruption, such as bribery, trading in influence, abuse of functions, and various acts of corruption in the private sector. Yesterday the Attorney General said that Belize is adhering to the demands of the Convention but Leader of the Belize Progressive Party says much more needs to be done.

Patrick Rogers – Leader of BPP

“We are saying UNCAC we need right now for you to understand none of our institutions are strong enough to bring down an elected member of the cabinet, none. We’ve seen the Chief Justice send the commissioner of police after a former member of cabinet Elvin Penner and the commissioner of police who bows down to the cabinet did not act. So our institutions are too weak to jail any elected member of the cabinet and we need UNCAC to understand the Belize needs institutions that they will pay the president to come and they will get a senior member of the government departments to start holding accountable these elected officials because tyranny is what we are living in today.”

Saturday, December 9 will mark a year that Belize signed onto the Convention.