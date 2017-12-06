Did the Auditor General send a copy of Report to the Police?

And the question that has been posed countless times to those appearing before the Committee surrounds the criminal investigation of the findings of the auditor general’s report. Senator Mark Lizarraga posed the question to the Auditor General and here is how she responded.

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“Did you send a copy of your report to the police of your final report?”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“That would have been yes but it was way after. It was way after when the reports were public.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“Okay but you did, in fact, send a copy to the police?”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“Yes.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“Of the finished reports?”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“To the police and to the DPPs office.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“After the reports were tabled. Did you have an obligation or is it the norm for you to have called in made a call to the police to say ‘look I’m finding so and so in an investigation I’m doing.’ Is it your obligation to warn the police or the DPP of what you are seeing while you are coming across this material and say ‘you know what people are obviously breaking the law’, ‘we’re losing revenue.’ whatever. Is it your obligation to make that call then? What is your obligation to the police and reporting to the police?”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“I would not say I have an obligation to go to the police but what I found over time was that when the reports are done and they are sent to the various ministries we don’t normally get a response and when we do it is long after. And so in our discussions and management meetings, I said that I would be brave enough to start sending these reports to the police as I felt that warrant. Out of courtesy one was sent to the DPP but I know that they are prosecutors and the investigation would happen at the police point so for me it was important to send out a copy there but out of courtesy I sent to the DPPs office also but I don’t feel obligated because the process should be for any ministry or department that if an audit is done and wrongdoing is uncovered and the report is done that it is that Ministry of Department’s obligation to seek immediate remedy. Yes if you want support then you can come back to me and we can work together but it is that Ministry or Department’s obligation to do so. That’s my position.”

Michel Shebat, Senator

“You delivery of the report to the police was because you felt that the report had uncovered matters that would have been perhaps of a criminal nature that warranted investigation by the police.”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“I certainly believe that it warrants. I still believe that. If the Ministry is in doubt they have access to the Sol Gen’s office to seek proper guidance that is what I would do.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“Are you in doubt as to who should conduct that investigation?”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“I think it starts with the Ministry of Department.”

Michel Shebat, Senator

“Are there internal audits being undertaken by the Ministry? Do they have internal auditors who-“

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“No, and that is a part of the big problem.”

Michel Shebat, Senator

“No internal auditors.”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“I know they have discussions on trying to implement an internal audit unit but it’s not off the ground.”

Michel Shebat, Senator

“And just to follow up on a comment you made the excuse of not having resources is not an excuse for not investigating because you have demonstrated what can be done with very limited resources.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“And then ultimately I suspect that if it is administrative then you have a process internally which goes via the Public Services Commission and if its fraud”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“The commissioner would not deal with investigations of this nature.”

Mark Lizarraga, Senator

“So it would be the police.”

Dorothy Bradley – Auditor General

“Yes, it would be the police.”