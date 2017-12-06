Police Charged Two persons in connection with Protest in Teakettle

Belmopan police have charged two of three persons that had been detained for the protest staged in Arizona Area in Teakettle Village on Tuesday morning. They are 23 year old Mervin Corea, a Belizean Farmer and fifty-five-year-old Plines Gutierrez, a Salvadoran Mechanic. Police also detained Guadalupe Guerra a domestic of Teakettle Village. One of the men charged was not offered police bail as he was also charged with illegal entry. They will be arraigned tomorrow.