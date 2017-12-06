US Embassy gives 600K to help fight against Human Trafficking

Six hundred thousand dollars has been allocated to fight Gender-Based Violence and Trafficking in Persons. The money was granted to the RET International by the US Embassy in Belize. RET International will use the monies to carry out its project, “Strengthening the Government-Civil Society Partnership for Timely, Transparent Response to Gender-based Violence and Trafficking in Persons during the course of two years. Preventing and responding to Gender-Based Violence and Trafficking in Persons are cornerstones of the U.S. Government’s commitment to advancing human rights and promoting gender equality, two critical pieces of improving citizen security, economic prosperity, and good governance. Through this grant, RET International will support the implementation of Belize’s National Gender-based Action Plan and is partnering with the Women’s Commission, the Association of Justices of the Peace and Court Commissioners, and Productive Organization for Women in Action. The project aims to strengthen official responses to violations; increase Trafficking in Persons and Gender-Based Violence awareness among community-justice providers; and establish an employers’ network to provide employment opportunities for victims. The project will partner with six high-risk communities in the Stann Creek, Belize, and Cayo districts.