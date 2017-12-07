Bail granted for Man charged with the Murder of Wayne Wade

Thirty-six-year-old Elroy Grinage, a driver for Forestry Department in Belmopan, who was remanded into custody after he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and abetment to murder, was offered a bail of ten thousand dollars today by Justice Adolph Lucas. The bail was offered on the condition that Grinage attends the Magistrate Court in Belmopan on March 2; that he reports to Belmopan Police Station every Thursday until the matter is disposed of; that he does not interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses, particularly Rafael Mencias; and that he surrenders his passport and other travel documents to the clerk of court at Belmopan Magistrate’s Court. Grinage’s charges are in connection with the murder of Wayne Wade, who was stabbed several times and decapitated. Justice Lucas said he granted Grinage bail after he read the affidavit of Rafael Mencias, who is charged with the murder of Wade. In his affidavit, Mencias said he was coerced by the police to implicate Grinage. Justice Lucas called the information disturbing. Grinage was represented by attorney Dickie Bradley. Senior Crown Counsel Sheneiza Smith represented the respondent.