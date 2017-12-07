Court finds Man Not Guilty of Attempted Murder

In a trial without a jury, Justice Adolph Lucas today found Inmas Espinal not guilty of the attempted murder of Jose Antonio Saravia. Saravia, a naturalized Belizean, originally from El Salvador, was stabbed in his abdomen on March 15, 2012. Justice Lucas said that it was not a case of self-defense nor was it an accident. He also said that there are two inferences to be drawn, one in favor of the accused and the other in favor of the Crown. He said where there are competing inferences, the inference in favor of the accused must be drawn. Espinal was represented by attorney Hubert Elrington while the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Shanice Lovell.