Farmers receive assistance from GOB

As the farmers wait for improvements of sugar roads, the government of Belize has been providing assistance in the form of fuel subsidy to cane farmers to help cut transportation costs. Chairman of the Sugar Industry Control Board, Gabriel Martinez told us how much that assistance translated to for farmers.

Gabriel Martinez, SICB Chairman

“Over the years we have been getting something like 1.4 million gallons of fuel subsidies for farmers. This past crop it was like almost $5 that the farmers were not paying because of the subsidized fuel price from the Government of Belize.”

Sugar cane farmers receive fuel subsidies every sugar crop.