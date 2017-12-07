New Fire Truck for Caye Caulker Fire Station

Caye Caulker has a new fire truck. The truck which has a 1,000-gallon capacity and is capable of discharging water at 150 pounds per square inch, was donated by US citizen James York of Beechwold Christian Church, Columbus, Ohio. The donation came through the personal efforts of Caye Caulker’s Officer in Charge, Miguel Matus, who made the request back in 2013 when he first met Mr. York. A handover ceremony took place on Wednesday night. On hand were Minister of Transport and National Emergency Management with responsibility for the National Fire Service, Edmond Castro, Caye Caulker Chairlady, Enelda Rosado; Caye Caulker Village Councilor, Miguel Neal; Caye Caulker’s Officer in Charge for the National Fire Service, Miguel Matus; and the donor, James York.