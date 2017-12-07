Video of Police Beating Man Goes Viral

On Sunday a video showing officers of the Special Assignment Team beating 20-year-old Randy Chambers began making its rounds on social media. The video shows Chambers putting his hand behind his head as three SAT officers approach him. One of the officers forces him to the ground after which two officers kick him a few times. They continue to kick him while he is on the ground, being searched. The officers did not find anything incriminating on Chambers. The video has caused public outrage but for police to investigate, they need for Chambers to make a report as explained by ASP Alejandro Cowo.

“All that I can tell you about that incident is that the father had visited the Professional Standards Branch, has made a report. The victim who is from the Chamber has not yet come forward to give a statement to the police. We were told that he will be coming sometime today so the personnel at the Professional Standards Branch are waiting to see if he will come in to give a statement. As soon as the statement has been recorded we have the video that we are looking at and likewise in any other crime the identity of the person has to be established before anything can be done.”

Reporter

“Are you able to say what officers were doing in the area at the time?”

ASP Alejandro Cowo

“That is an area the police officers patrol. That is their area of patrol in those areas.”

The incident happened on Police Street in Belize City.