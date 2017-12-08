Mexico to hand over Vildo Westby to Belize

Reports are that Vildo Westby is in custody of Mexican authorities and is expected to be handed over to law enforcement officers in Belize. Westby is wanted by Police in connection with the murder of 44-year-old Felix Ayuso who was murdered in early February in San Pedro. His body was found with multiple stab wounds. At the time Police said there was no sign of forced entry at his home. Shortly after the murder, Police issued a wanted bulletin for Westby.