Rasheed Hyde surrenders to Police

On Thursday the police department issued a wanted poster for 26-year-old Rasheed Hyde. He was being sought by police for the attempt on Russell Hyde Junior’s life on Monday of this week. Today police confirmed that Rasheed Hyde, who is a cousin to Russell Hyde, handed himself into police on Thursday. San Ignacio Police have formally arrested and charged Rasheed Hyde of Georgeville for attempted murder, dangerous harm and use of deadly means of harm. Police have also arrested and charged 48-year-old Michael Mendoza a Belizean taxi driver of Salazar Street in Santa Elena Town for abetment to commit murder. Police believe that Hyde was the person who shot Russell Hyde on December fourth in Santa Elena Town. Hyde’s grandmother told the media the following day that he was lured to Santa Elena. He was at a meat shop on George Price Avenue when a man loomed out of the darkness, blasting several shots in his direction. Hyde Jr. was rushed to the Western Regional Hospital.