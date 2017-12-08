Traffic Accident sends Man to the Hospital

A man was seriously injured after the truck he was in overturned on the Hummingbird Highway. Correspondent Fem Cruz reports.

Fem Cruz, Love FM

“A driver of a Bowen and Bowen delivery trailer truck narrowly escaped death after he overturned and was trapped inside the truck he was driving. Love News understands that sometime around 10 a.m., 22-year-old Roy Bonil, an employee of Bowen and Bowen and a resident of Belize City along with his sideman 35-year-old Mark Westby a resident of Corozal Town were delivering soft drinks and beers from Ladyville to Dangriga Town. Upon reaching a curve at mile 28 in St. Margaret’s Village on the Hummingbird Highway the driver lost control of the truck and overturned over the other side of the highway. As a result, the driver was trapped inside the cab of the truck for almost three hours. He was transported to the Western Regional Hospital in a semiconscious state suffering from head and body injuries. Mark Westby, the sideman, spoke to Love News.”

Mark Westby

“We were driving through coming down the hill and the driver lost control and just flipped over carrying Bowen and Bowen products. I basically can’t recall anything everything just went blank.”