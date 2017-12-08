UB launches Graduate Program

The University of Belize has launched its first graduate program. The Master of Business Administration program will last for 18 months. Chairman of UB’s Board of Directors, Harrison Pilgrim spoke of the importance of the program.

Harrison Pilgrim – Chairman

“What an MBA graduate brings to the organization is fresh eyes, fresh insights, fresh ideas, new vision. MBA students, MBA Graduates are never in the majority. They are the few; they are the business leaders they are the academics who want to improve on the delivery of management and analytical skills and they bring great value to businesses, to universities, and to nations.”

President, Professor Clement Sanker shared how the involvement of the private sector in a University’s Curriculum can help to produce graduates that will, in turn, transform businesses in the country.

Professor Clement Sanker – President

“In the next five years, Belize will witness more programs at the undergraduate bachelor’s level, across all our faculties. Giving the students of Belize and from the region and it’s a very strategic place to be in Belize because you have students from Central America that may wish to come and learn English language program or be enrolled. We are going to give them wider opportunities for studying in Belize as our student said why it is important to be able to be here and in doing so advancing Belize’s national development.”

The guest speaker was Minister of State in the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Commerce, Tracy Taeger Panton who said the introduction of the program was a bold move by the University.

Tracy Taegar-Panton – Minister of State

“The launch of our very own MBA program excites so many emotions, pride, expectation, hope, and even humility. Knowing that the prospect for greater learning in the field of Business Administration will provide an opportunity for those yearning for a higher education and have access right here at home. I wish to congratulate you, President Sankatt the faculty and staff of our National University for your commitment to take the necessary action that has allowed this long-anticipated goal to finally become a reality. It is indeed a bold move.”

Stevanni Leigh Duncan, a prospective student of the program gave a testimony on why she decided to apply to do her MBA at The University of Belize. More information on the UB MBA is available at the University’s website ub.edu.bz.